Oklahoma! Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo – Rod Steiger, Shirley Jones [G88]

- Cast: Bambi Linn | Barbara Lawrence | Charlotte Greenwood | Eddie Albert | Gene Nelson | Gloria Grahame | Gordon MacRae | James Mitchell | James Whitmore | Jay C. Flippen | Rod Steiger | Roy Barcroft | Shirley Jones
- Directors: Fred Zinnemann
- Project Name Oklahoma!
- Subject Rod Steiger | Shirley Jones
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Musical
- Studios: RKO Radio Pictures
- Original Release Date: October 11, 1955
- Rating: G
- More: Rod Steiger
Oklahoma! Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo – Rod Steiger, Shirley Jones.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Bambi Linn | Barbara Lawrence | Charlotte Greenwood | Eddie Albert | Fred Zinnemann | Gene Nelson | Gloria Grahame | Gordon MacRae | James Mitchell | James Whitmore | Jay C. Flippen | Rod Steiger | Roy Barcroft | Shirley Jones
- Shows / Movies: Oklahoma!
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Musical
- Studios / Manufacturers: RKO Radio Pictures
- Product Types: Originals