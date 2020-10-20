Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Bleach Anime TV Series 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print

Bleach Anime TV Series 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print
View larger
Bleach Anime TV Series 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print
Bleach Anime TV Series 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print

$39.99

From: $32.97


1 in stock
C18

1 in stock
C19


C18SKU: 201020-82436-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: NewC19SKU: 201020-82436-2
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Martial Arts
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Trev
Rating: TV-14
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Bleach Anime TV Series 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in

Cast: Johnny Yong Bosch | Michelle Ruff | Stephanie Sheh
Project Name: Bleach
Creators: Tite Kubo

Related Items

Dark Horse Game of Thrones Conleth Hill as Lord Varys Figure
Crumbs DVD Edition
Dreamland Japan: Writings on Modern Manga – Japanese Comics for Otaku Softcover Edition (1996)
Fantasia 2000: An Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack (1999)
Raiders! The Story Of The Greatest Fan Film Ever Made Blu-ray + DVD + Digital Copy Combo Set
Peanuts PEZ Dispenser Set of 3 – Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Lucy [PEZ01]
Ghost in the Shell Deluxe Slipcover Edition Manga: Complete Boxed Set + Premium Lithograph Art by creator Shirow Masamune
Daredevil Standing Above Gargoyle 22 x 34 inch Comic Book Poster
DC Comics Bad Girls 22 x 34 inch Drawn Character Poster – Harley Quinn, Cat Woman and Poison Ivy
Being Human The Complete Third Season 4-Blu-ray Box Set

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Fantasy | Martial Arts | Movies, TV & Gaming | Stretched Canvas | Trev