RARE Jungle Book Mowgli Keychain/Clip-On Sun Mate

$8.90
$3.50
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
For bid is a Jungle Book Mowgli Keychain/Clip-On from Sun Mate. The item is new and still attached to its original card backing package. The package is in good shape with slight warping and creases from storage, along with a few small tears and bends. The product was licensed from Disney’s The Jungle Book.
Specifications
- Size: 3 in tall
Related Items
Categories
Adventure | Animation | Family | Fantasy | Toys & Figures | Website Only Listing