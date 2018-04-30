Alvarado’s Pin-up Nudes Hardcover Edition

View larger $34.99 $33.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Hardcover Book SKU: 180430-72769-1

ISBN-10: 0764344447

ISBN-13: 978-0764344442

Weight: 4.0 lbs

Condition: New

Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Adventure | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Sexploitation

Studio: Schiffer

Item Release Date: April 28, 2013

Here is Robert Alvarado’s second collection of pin-up photography. Relying on the subtlest of costuming, which goes a long way to add color, texture, humor, and homage to his images, Alvarado uses this collection to focus more on the female form. As with all of his photography, Alvarado uses innovative techniques in these 145+ pin-up nudes to blur the line that distinguishes a photograph from an illustration.

With these techniques, his nod to Alberto Vargas, Gil Elvgren, and other pioneering pin-up artists is clear. But the themes, models, and styling in these alluring and luscious images are also steeped in today’s popular culture. From the heavily inked and stilletoed to the sexy Storm Trooper and the traditional innocence of the girl next door, Alvarado’s images show the breadth of his creativity and the beauty of his models.

Size: 9.2 x 12.5 in

Pages: 144

Language: English



Authors: Robert Alvarado

