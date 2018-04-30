Twitter
Alvarado’s Pin-up Nudes Hardcover Edition

Alvarado’s Pin-up Nudes Hardcover Edition
$34.99

$33.97


3 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 180430-72769-1
ISBN-10: 0764344447
ISBN-13: 978-0764344442
Weight: 4.0 lbs
Condition: New

Studio: Schiffer
Item Release Date: April 28, 2013
Details

Here is Robert Alvarado’s second collection of pin-up photography. Relying on the subtlest of costuming, which goes a long way to add color, texture, humor, and homage to his images, Alvarado uses this collection to focus more on the female form. As with all of his photography, Alvarado uses innovative techniques in these 145+ pin-up nudes to blur the line that distinguishes a photograph from an illustration.

With these techniques, his nod to Alberto Vargas, Gil Elvgren, and other pioneering pin-up artists is clear. But the themes, models, and styling in these alluring and luscious images are also steeped in today’s popular culture. From the heavily inked and stilletoed to the sexy Storm Trooper and the traditional innocence of the girl next door, Alvarado’s images show the breadth of his creativity and the beauty of his models.

Specifications

  • Size: 9.2 x 12.5 in
  • Pages: 144
  • Language: English


Authors: Robert Alvarado

