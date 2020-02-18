Maniac Cop 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 180 Gram Vinyl

$27.99
$24.97
UPC: 616892212546
Part No: MOND-036
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Danny Trejo | Robert Davi | Sam Raimi | William Lustig items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Crime | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Horror | Sequels
Studio: Mondo
Original U.S. Release: December 13, 1990
Item Release Date: May 26, 2015
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Mondo presents Jay Chattaway’s chilling, pulsing score to Maniac Cop 2 on Vinyl for the first time ever. This superior sequel is one of our favorite horror films of all time, and we are excited to pay tribute this film nearly 25 years later. This limited edition, one time pressing also features the infamous Maniac Cop Rap.
Special Features
- Housed in a deluxe gatefold jacket, and pressed on 180 Gram Vinyl
- Featuring original artwork by Phantom City Creative
- Includes the track Maniac Cop Rap
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Bo Dietl | Bruce Campbell | Clarence Williams III | Claudia Christian | Danny Trejo | Jay Chattaway | Michael Lerner | Robert Davi | Robert Earl Jones | Sam Raimi
Directors: William Lustig
Project Name: Maniac Cop 2
Composers: Jay Chattaway
Related Items
Categories
Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Featured | Featured - Email | Horror | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Pop Fetish | Sequels | Vinyl