Maniac Cop 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 180 Gram Vinyl

View larger
Details

Mondo presents Jay Chattaway’s chilling, pulsing score to Maniac Cop 2 on Vinyl for the first time ever. This superior sequel is one of our favorite horror films of all time, and we are excited to pay tribute this film nearly 25 years later. This limited edition, one time pressing also features the infamous Maniac Cop Rap.

Special Features

  • Housed in a deluxe gatefold jacket, and pressed on 180 Gram Vinyl
  • Featuring original artwork by Phantom City Creative
  • Includes the track Maniac Cop Rap

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Bo Dietl | Bruce Campbell | Clarence Williams III | Claudia Christian | Danny Trejo | Jay Chattaway | Michael Lerner | Robert Davi | Robert Earl Jones | Sam Raimi
Directors: William Lustig
Project Name: Maniac Cop 2
Composers: Jay Chattaway

