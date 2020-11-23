Flash Gordon: The Official Story of the Film Hardcover Edition

View larger $50.00 $45.70 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

9 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 201123-83238-1

UPC: 9781789095067

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Max Von Sydow | Topol items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction

Studio: Titan

Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1980

Item Release Date: December 1, 2020

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In 1980, the film Flash Gordon was released, becoming an instant cult favourite. One of the most quotable and beloved sci-fi films ever, it is legendary for its unique look, tone and iconic soundtrack. This beautiful, first-of-its-kind coffee table book will delve into the making of the movie and celebrate its legacy.

Featuring brand new interviews with cast and creative, including stars Sam Jones and Brian Blessed and director Mike Hodges, this stunning book features never-been-seen-before concept artwork and behind-the-scenes photography that makes it a must-have for any classic sci-fi fan.

Specifications

Pages: 192

Cast: Max Von Sydow | Melody Anderson | Sam J. Jones | Topol

Directors: Mike Hodges

Subject: Flash Gordon

Authors: John Walsh

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | Titan