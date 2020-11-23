Share Page Support Us
Flash Gordon: The Official Story of the Film Hardcover Edition

$50.00

$45.70


9 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 201123-83238-1
UPC: 9781789095067
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Science Fiction
Studio: Titan
Original U.S. Release: December 5, 1980
Item Release Date: December 1, 2020
Rating: PG
Details

In 1980, the film Flash Gordon was released, becoming an instant cult favourite. One of the most quotable and beloved sci-fi films ever, it is legendary for its unique look, tone and iconic soundtrack. This beautiful, first-of-its-kind coffee table book will delve into the making of the movie and celebrate its legacy.

Featuring brand new interviews with cast and creative, including stars Sam Jones and Brian Blessed and director Mike Hodges, this stunning book features never-been-seen-before concept artwork and behind-the-scenes photography that makes it a must-have for any classic sci-fi fan.

Specifications

  • Pages: 192

Cast: Max Von Sydow | Melody Anderson | Sam J. Jones | Topol
Directors: Mike Hodges
Subject: Flash Gordon
Authors: John Walsh

Categories

Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Hardcover Books | Science Fiction | Titan