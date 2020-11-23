Batman: The Animated Series The Phantom City Creative Collection Art Book Hardcover Edition

View larger $60.00 From: $53.70 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 3 Options \/ F5-Book $53.70 F6-Book $53.70 F8-Book $53.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock F5-Book - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock F6-Book - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock F8-Book





F5-Book SKU: 201123-83244-1

ISBN-10: 1683839641

ISBN-13: 978-1683839644

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. F6-Book SKU: 201123-83244-2

ISBN-10: 1683839641

ISBN-13: 978-1683839644

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. F8-Book SKU: 201123-83244-3

ISBN-10: 1683839641

ISBN-13: 978-1683839644

Weight: 4.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. SKU: 201123-83244-1ISBN-10: 1683839641ISBN-13: 978-1683839644Weight: 4.15 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 201123-83244-2ISBN-10: 1683839641ISBN-13: 978-1683839644Weight: 4.15 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.SKU: 201123-83244-3ISBN-10: 1683839641ISBN-13: 978-1683839644Weight: 4.15 lbsCondition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman | Kevin Conroy | Mark Hamill items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Science Fiction

Studio: DC Entertainment | Mondo

Original U.S. Release: September 5, 1992

Item Release Date: October 6, 2020

Rating: TV-PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Presenting the beautiful hardcover book Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection, a visually breathtaking celebration of the Emmy Award–winning series showcasing the work of Phantom City Creative a.k.a. Justin Erickson.

Known for their limitless passion and incredible ingenuity for film and television posters, Mondo turns their attention to the highly acclaimed show Batman: The Animated Series. The show first aired in 1992 and was instantly met with critical praise for its sophisticated writing and distinctive, noir-influenced art style, generating an intense following that still exists today.

Over the years, Mondo has received global recognition for their astonishing artisanal posters, and their creations for Batman: The Animated Series are no exception. The studio has partnered exclusively with the award-winning artist at Phantom City Creative, Inc., Justin Erickson, in order to bring this show to life in a striking and unparalleled way. Filled with Erikson’s slick graphic design as well as beautifully rendered illustrations, this Batman: The Animated Series art book is a one-of-a-kind tribute to one of the greatest animated shows of all time.

The item is unused and in great condition. There are corner dings, please review photos for condition details. Inside page photos for stock images for reference only.

Specifications

Pages: 144

Cast: Bob Hastings | Efrem Zimbalist Jr. | Kevin Conroy | Mark Hamill

Artists: Justin Erickson

Foreword: Paul Dini

Characters: Batman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | DC Entertainment | Drama | Hardcover Books | Mondo | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art