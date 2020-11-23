Batman: The Animated Series The Phantom City Creative Collection Art Book Hardcover Edition

$60.00
Details
Presenting the beautiful hardcover book Batman: The Animated Series: The Phantom City Creative Collection, a visually breathtaking celebration of the Emmy Award–winning series showcasing the work of Phantom City Creative a.k.a. Justin Erickson.
Known for their limitless passion and incredible ingenuity for film and television posters, Mondo turns their attention to the highly acclaimed show Batman: The Animated Series. The show first aired in 1992 and was instantly met with critical praise for its sophisticated writing and distinctive, noir-influenced art style, generating an intense following that still exists today.
Over the years, Mondo has received global recognition for their astonishing artisanal posters, and their creations for Batman: The Animated Series are no exception. The studio has partnered exclusively with the award-winning artist at Phantom City Creative, Inc., Justin Erickson, in order to bring this show to life in a striking and unparalleled way. Filled with Erikson’s slick graphic design as well as beautifully rendered illustrations, this Batman: The Animated Series art book is a one-of-a-kind tribute to one of the greatest animated shows of all time.
The item is unused and in great condition. There are corner dings, please review photos for condition details. Inside page photos for stock images for reference only.
Specifications
- Pages: 144
Cast: Bob Hastings | Efrem Zimbalist Jr. | Kevin Conroy | Mark Hamill
Artists: Justin Erickson
Foreword: Paul Dini
Characters: Batman
