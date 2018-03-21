Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Alienist – Music From The Television Series by Rupert Gregson-Williams

The Alienist – Music From The Television Series by Rupert Gregson-Williams
View larger

$14.98

$13.90


2 in stock


CDSKU: 180321-71120-1
UPC: 780163516227
Part No: LKS35162
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Mystery | Suspense | Television | Thrillers
Studio: Lakeshore Records | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: January 22, 2018
Item Release Date: March 23, 2018
Rating: TV-MA
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Alienist centers on crime reporter John Moore, who partners with psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler in order to investigate a serial killer in New York during the late 19th century. Rupert Gregson-Williams eerie score accompanies the TNT television series.

Playlists

  • Streets of New York
    Roundsman
    Dr. Laszlo Kreizler
    On the Case
    Brooklyn Bridge
    Sarah
    Closing In
    Another Day
    Eyes and Tongue
    Mary
    Politics of Policing
    Independent Investigation
    Madness of the City
    Irish
    Matter of Time
    Trance
    Man of the Flesh
    Alienated Mind
    Jesse Pomeroy
    Look Inside
    The Facts
    Cyrus
    Dispatch
    The Alienist (Main Title)

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Dakota Fanning | Daniel Bruhl | Douglas Smith | Luke Evans | Martin McCreadie | Matthew Shear | Michael Ironside | Sean Young
Composers: Rupert Gregson-Williams
Project Name: The Alienist

Related Items

Purple Rain: Prince and the Revolution Ultimate Collector’s Edition Multi-Disc Box Set
Hardcore Henry Blu-ray + Digital HD
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Short Sleeve Apparel
Blade Runner 2049 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD
New York Soundtracks – Music from The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Rear Window and More
Sons of Anarchy: Songs of Anarchy Volume 2 – Music from the Hit FX Series
Detroit Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Presented by Motown Records [CD]
The Conjuring Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Music by Joseph Bishara
The Beast Within Special Edition Blu-ray
The Devil’s Backbone Criterion Collection

Categories

CD | Drama | Featured | Lakeshore Records | Music & Spoken Word | Mystery | Paramount Pictures | Suspense | Television | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *