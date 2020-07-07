$19.99
$12.99
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Drama | History | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: October 12, 1972
Rating: R
Details
Lady Sings the Blues Original Soundtrack 2LP Deluxe Vinyl Edition Box Set (1972). The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Billy Dee Williams | Diana Ross | Isabel Sanford | James T. Callahan | Paul Hampton | Richard Pryor | Sid Melton | Virginia Capers
Directors: Sidney J. Furie
Project Name: Lady Sings the Blues
Artists: Diana Ross
