The Lost Boys – 1998 DVD
The Lost Boys – 1998 DVD
$8.99

$3.99


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180117-69695-1
UPC: 085391174820
Part No: 11748
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Joel Schumacher | Kiefer Sutherland  items
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: DVD
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Drama | Fantasy | Horror
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: July 31, 1987
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Strange events threaten an entire family when two brothers move with their divorced mother to a California town where the local teenage gang turns out to be a pack of vampires.

The item is still wrapped in shrinkwrap, which has slight wear from storage. Otherwise the item is in great shape. See photos for condition details.

Special Features

  • Soundtrack Remastered in Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Interactive Menus
  • Production Notes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Scene Access

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Barnard Hughes | Corey Feldman | Corey Haim | Dianne Wiest | Edward Herrmann | Jami Gertz | Jamison Newlander | Jason Patric | Kiefer Sutherland
Directors: Joel Schumacher
Project Name: The Lost Boys

