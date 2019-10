View larger $49.99 From: $41.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ 9069 $41.97 9070 $41.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 9069 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock 9070





9069 SKU: 191001-79194-1

UPC: 634482514962

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New 9070 SKU: 191001-79194-2

UPC: 634482514962

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: New SKU: 191001-79194-1UPC: 634482514962Weight: 2.15 lbsCondition: NewSKU: 191001-79194-2UPC: 634482514962Weight: 2.15 lbsCondition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: NECA

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

SDCC 2013 Exclusive NECA Predator Albino Predator 8 Inch Action Figure. The NECA Albino Predator was released as a 2013 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive and is based on a Predator in the fan film Batman: Dead End.

The item is in still sealed and in great condition with some bends and creases in outer packaging. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 8 in



Subject: Batman: Dead End | Predator

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Monster Movies | NECA | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Toys & Figures