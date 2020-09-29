Comedy Legends Collector’s Set: W.C. Fields, Groucho Marx, Laurel & Hardy, Buster Keaton (2009) [J90]

View larger $10.99 $7.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





DVD SKU: 200929-82185-1

UPC: 096009676391

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Buster Keaton | Groucho Marx | Laurel & Hardy | W.C. Fields items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: DVD

Genres: Comedy

Studio: Echo Bridge Home Entertainment

Item Release Date: June 2, 2009

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Comedy Legends Collector’s Set: W.C. Fields, Groucho Marx, Laurel & Hardy, Buster Keaton (2009). The item is in very good condition with some wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1

Runtime: 7 hrs and 2 min

Number of Discs: 2



Subject: Buster Keaton | Groucho Marx | Laurel & Hardy | W.C. Fields

Related Items

Categories

Comedy | DVD | Echo Bridge Home Entertainment | Movies & TV | Throwback Space