Devo Bob 2 Limited Edition Throbblehead (2019) Bob Casale

Devo Bob 2 Limited Edition Throbblehead (2019) Bob Casale
Devo Bob 2 Limited Edition Throbblehead (2019) Bob Casale
Devo Bob 2 Limited Edition Throbblehead (2019) Bob Casale
Devo Bob 2 Limited Edition Throbblehead (2019) Bob Casale
Devo Bob 2 Limited Edition Throbblehead (2019) Bob Casale

$43.99

$35.97


figureSKU: 200926-82127-1
UPC: 760137201298
Part No: AGGRO136
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Comedy | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Aggronautix
Item Release Date: January 18, 2019
BOB Number 2 – Bio(Logical) Report

Personality profile: Forthright, honest and technically inclined. Robert “Bob 2” Casale left his position as a rediologist and joined the musical group DEVO, rebelling against the medieval standards and lack of ethics in his former high-paying profession.

Bob Casale, one of the 5 essential gears in the original Devo Fab 5, gets honored posthumously with this hand-numbered, limited edition, sculpted figure of 1,000 units. Bob is outfitted for devolved action with his “Duty Now for the Future” era helmet and protective pads circa 1979 and his classic Devo Tee and 3-D glasses. This year marks legendary Devo’s 40th anniversary release of their iconic debut record, “Are We Not Men?, We Are Devo!” Commemorate Bob 2 (and his famous facial mole) by stepping up and becoming one of the few Throbblehead owning members of the Devolutionary Army.

  • Limited to only 1,000 hand-numbered figures

  • Material: resin


Subject: Bob Casale | Devo

