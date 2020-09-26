Devo Bob 2 Limited Edition Throbblehead (2019) Bob Casale

figure SKU: 200926-82127-1

UPC: 760137201298

Part No: AGGRO136

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: Cult Flavor

Genres: Comedy | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Aggronautix

Item Release Date: January 18, 2019

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

BOB Number 2 – Bio(Logical) Report

Personality profile: Forthright, honest and technically inclined. Robert “Bob 2” Casale left his position as a rediologist and joined the musical group DEVO, rebelling against the medieval standards and lack of ethics in his former high-paying profession.

Bob Casale, one of the 5 essential gears in the original Devo Fab 5, gets honored posthumously with this hand-numbered, limited edition, sculpted figure of 1,000 units. Bob is outfitted for devolved action with his “Duty Now for the Future” era helmet and protective pads circa 1979 and his classic Devo Tee and 3-D glasses. This year marks legendary Devo’s 40th anniversary release of their iconic debut record, “Are We Not Men?, We Are Devo!” Commemorate Bob 2 (and his famous facial mole) by stepping up and becoming one of the few Throbblehead owning members of the Devolutionary Army.

Special Features

Limited to only 1,000 hand-numbered figures

Specifications

Material: resin



Subject: Bob Casale | Devo

Related Items

Categories

Aggronautix | Comedy | Cult Flavor | Featured | Featured - Email | Music Videos | Musical | Toys & Figures