Devo Bob 2 Limited Edition Throbblehead (2019) Bob Casale

Details
BOB Number 2 – Bio(Logical) Report
Personality profile: Forthright, honest and technically inclined. Robert “Bob 2” Casale left his position as a rediologist and joined the musical group DEVO, rebelling against the medieval standards and lack of ethics in his former high-paying profession.
Bob Casale, one of the 5 essential gears in the original Devo Fab 5, gets honored posthumously with this hand-numbered, limited edition, sculpted figure of 1,000 units. Bob is outfitted for devolved action with his “Duty Now for the Future” era helmet and protective pads circa 1979 and his classic Devo Tee and 3-D glasses. This year marks legendary Devo’s 40th anniversary release of their iconic debut record, “Are We Not Men?, We Are Devo!” Commemorate Bob 2 (and his famous facial mole) by stepping up and becoming one of the few Throbblehead owning members of the Devolutionary Army.
- Limited to only 1,000 hand-numbered figures
- Material: resin
Subject: Bob Casale | Devo
