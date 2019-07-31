Share Page Support Us
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Kyle Vinyl Figure 422

Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Kyle Vinyl Figure 422
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Kyle Vinyl Figure 422
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Kyle Vinyl Figure 422
Funko POP Despicable Me 3 Kyle Vinyl Figure 422

$9.99

$6.97


1 in stock


po06SKU: 190731-78540-1
UPC: 889698134316
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Fantasy | Monster Movies | Sequels
Studio: Funko
Details

From Despicable Me 3, Kyle, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko. Stylized collectable stands 3.75 inches tall, perfect for any Despicable Me 3 fan!

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Cast: Julie Andrews | Kristen Wiig | Miranda Cosgrove | Steve Carell | Steve Coogan | Trey Parker
Directors: Eric Guillon | Kyle Balda | Pierre Coffin
Project Name: Despicable Me 3

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Fantasy | Funko | Monster Movies | Sequels | Toys & Figures

