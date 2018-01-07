Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Heavy Metal Collage Art Work 36 x 24 inch Music Poster

Heavy Metal Collage Art Work 36 x 24 inch Music Poster
View larger

$14.98

$10.98


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 180108-69295-1
Part No: M805
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This art poster features the legends of Heavy Metal music showcasing their skills on electric guitar. Some of the groups featured include KISS, Judas Priest, Anthrax, Megadeth, Slayer and many more.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in


Subject: Anthrax | Judas Priest | KISS | Megadeth | Slayer

Related Items

Baby Driver Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Album [Explicit]
Ice Cube Portrait Straight Outta Compton 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
Straight Outta Compton Music From the Motion Picture – Explicit Lyrics
Prince Purple Rain 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Voodoo Child 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
Rare Chicago The Musical 2008 Promotional Die-Cut “Sneak Peek” Calendar with Gretchen Mol, Usher Raymond, Melanie Griffith and Many More Cast Members
Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
Eazy-E N.W.A. Rapper 24 X 36 inch Poster
The Ramones Road to Ruin 24 x 33 Inch Illustrated Music Poster
Annunciation – Santana Abraxas Album Cover by Mati Klarwein 36 X 24 inch Music Poster

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *