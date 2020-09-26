David Cross Hand-Numbered Limited Edition Throbblehead (2013)

$39.99
Details
Numbered limited-edition 7″ figure representing the actor, writer and comedian from Arrested Development and HBO’s sketch comedy series Mr. Show.
David Cross, the actor, writer and stand-up comedian known primarily for his work on Arrested Development and HBO’s sketch comedy series Mr. Show, is now available as a Throbblehead. This figure of David, mid-scream, live on stage is limited to 1000 numbered units, stands at 7 inches tall, and is made of polyresin. David is accurately sculpted right down to his signature glasses and bald head. “Wow! What a true honor to be amongst this line-up of some of my personal heroes,” said Cross. “I personally have a G.G. Allin and Tesco Vee Throbblehead sitting on my shelf at home, as well as a copy of ‘Henry and Glenn Forever’ that I bought for a poet friend of mine. This should make a great stocking stuffer, should anyone care to have their stockings stuffed. And keep in mind, 0% of the proceeds go to charity!”
More About the Figure
- David Cross has released 3 comedy CDs, a tour documentary DVD, and a biography entitled 'I Drink for a Reason'.
- Cross has also starred and appeared in over 40 films, 7 music videos, and 3 video games.
- He has starred and appeared on close to 40 TV shows including Mr. Show, Arrested Development, Modern Family.
- Cross is currently filming new episodes of Arrested Development, a show with a true cult following.
- This figure was made in an exclusive partnership with Fun Fun Fun Fest 2012.
Specifications
- Material: Resin
- Size: 7 in
Subject: David Cross
Related Items
Categories
