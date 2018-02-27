The British Horror Film: From the Silents to the Multiplex Hardcover Edition

View larger $32.95 $24.95 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 180228-70799-1

ISBN-10: 978-1781556412

ISBN-13: 1781556415

Weight: 2.04 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Christopher Lee | Peter Cushing items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Genres: Cult Cinema | History | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Vampire Films | Zombie Films

Studio: Fonthill Media

Item Release Date: December 28, 2017

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

When Hammer Films broke box office records in 1957 with The Curse of Frankenstein, the company not only resurrected the gothic horror film, but also created a particularly British-flavored form of horror that swept the world.

The British Horror Film from the Silent to the Multiplex is your guide to the films, actors, and filmmakers who have thrilled and terrified generations of movie fans. In just one book, you will find the literary and cinematic roots of the genre to the British films made by film legends such as Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff, Hammer’s accomplishments starring Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing, and the post-Hammer horrors such as Peter Walker’s Frightmare and huge British-made successes such as Alien and the zombie craze of the twenty-first century.

Featuring the history, the films, the stars, the directors, and the studios in one fascinating, fun, and fact-filled volume, whether you are an absolute beginner or a seasoned gore-hound, this volume covers everything you ever wanted to know about the British horror movie, but were too bone-chillingly afraid to ask.

Specifications

Pages: 240

Size: 6.1x1.1x9.3 in

Cast: Christopher Lee | Peter Cushing

Authors: Ian Fryer

Related Items

Categories

Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Fonthill Media | Hardcover Books | History | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Vampire Films | Zombie Films