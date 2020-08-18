Carpenters Close to You Vinyl Edition SP4271 (1970) [J34]

$6.99
$3.99
VinylSKU: 200818-81658-1
Part No: SP4271
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Part No: SP4271
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: A&M Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Carpenters Close to You Vinyl Edition SP4271 (1970) includes hit single We’ve Only Just Begun. The item is in very good condition with some wear on the outside. Please review photos for condition details.
Artists: Carpenters
Related Items
Categories
A&M Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl