Dario Argento’s The Stendhal Syndrome 3-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray Set

When beautiful police detective Anna Manni follows the bloody trail of a sophisticated serial murderer/rapist through the streets of Italy, the young woman falls victim to the bizarre “Stendhal Syndrome” – a hallucinatory phenomenon which causes her to lose her mind and memory in the presence of powerful works of art. Trapped in this twilight realm, Anna plunges deeper and deeper into sexual psychosis, until she comes to know the killer’s madness more intimately than she ever imagined.
Horror maestro Dario Argento (SUSPIRIA, OPERA) reaches new heights of florid fantasy and Grand Guignol with this warped work of art starring Maxim Magazine’s “Sexiest Woman in the World” Asia Argento (LAND OF THE DEAD, XXX), Thomas Kretschmann (DRACULA 3D, KING KONG) and Marco Leonardi (FROM DUSK TILL DAWN 3, CINEMA PARADISO). Previously edited outside of Italy, Blue Underground proudly presents THE STENDHAL SYNDROME in a gorgeous new 2K restoration from the original camera negative and bursting with brand-new Extras exclusive to this release!
Dario Argento’s The Stendhal Syndrome stars Asia Argento (LAND OF THE DEAD, XXX), Thomas Kretschmann (KING KONG, BLADE II), Marco Leonardi (FROM DUSK TILL DAWN 3).
Special Features
- Disc 1
- NEW Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, author of So Deadly, So Perverse
- Three Shades Of Asia - NEW Interview with Star Asia Argento
- Prisoner Of Art - NEW Interview with Co-Writer Franco Ferrini
- Sharp As A Razor - NEW Interview with Special Makeup Artist Franco Casagni
- Theatrical Trailer
- Poster & Still Gallery
- Disc 2
- Director: Dario Argento
- Inspiration: Psychological Consultant Graziella Magherini
- Special Effects: Sergio Stivaletti
- Assistant Director: Luigi Cozzi
- Production Designer: Massimo Antonello Geleng
- Uncut, Uncensored and Newly Remastered
- 1 Blu-ray plus 2 DVDs included
- BONUS: Collectable Booklet featuring new writing by author Michael Gingold
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 3
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 119
- Region: All
- Language: Italian/English
- Subtitles: English SDH / French / Spanish
- Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD
Cast: Asia Argento | Luigi Diberti | Marco Leonardi | Paolo Bonacelli | Thomas Kretschmann | Vera Gemma | Veronica Lazar
Directors: Dario Argento
Project Name: The Stendhal Syndrome
