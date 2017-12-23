Dario Argento’s The Stendhal Syndrome 3-Disc Limited Edition Blu-ray Set

View larger $39.98 $26.89 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: April 26, 1996

Item Release Date: July 25, 2017

Rating: NR

Details

When beautiful police detective Anna Manni follows the bloody trail of a sophisticated serial murderer/rapist through the streets of Italy, the young woman falls victim to the bizarre “Stendhal Syndrome” – a hallucinatory phenomenon which causes her to lose her mind and memory in the presence of powerful works of art. Trapped in this twilight realm, Anna plunges deeper and deeper into sexual psychosis, until she comes to know the killer’s madness more intimately than she ever imagined.

Horror maestro Dario Argento (SUSPIRIA, OPERA) reaches new heights of florid fantasy and Grand Guignol with this warped work of art starring Maxim Magazine’s “Sexiest Woman in the World” Asia Argento (LAND OF THE DEAD, XXX), Thomas Kretschmann (DRACULA 3D, KING KONG) and Marco Leonardi (FROM DUSK TILL DAWN 3, CINEMA PARADISO). Previously edited outside of Italy, Blue Underground proudly presents THE STENDHAL SYNDROME in a gorgeous new 2K restoration from the original camera negative and bursting with brand-new Extras exclusive to this release!

Dario Argento’s The Stendhal Syndrome stars Asia Argento (LAND OF THE DEAD, XXX), Thomas Kretschmann (KING KONG, BLADE II), Marco Leonardi (FROM DUSK TILL DAWN 3).

Special Features

Disc 1

NEW Audio Commentary with Troy Howarth, author of So Deadly, So Perverse

Three Shades Of Asia - NEW Interview with Star Asia Argento

Prisoner Of Art - NEW Interview with Co-Writer Franco Ferrini

Sharp As A Razor - NEW Interview with Special Makeup Artist Franco Casagni

Theatrical Trailer

Poster & Still Gallery

Disc 2

Director: Dario Argento

Inspiration: Psychological Consultant Graziella Magherini

Special Effects: Sergio Stivaletti

Assistant Director: Luigi Cozzi

Production Designer: Massimo Antonello Geleng

Uncut, Uncensored and Newly Remastered

1 Blu-ray plus 2 DVDs included

BONUS: Collectable Booklet featuring new writing by author Michael Gingold

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 119

Region: All

Language: Italian/English

Subtitles: English SDH / French / Spanish

Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD

Cast: Asia Argento | Luigi Diberti | Marco Leonardi | Paolo Bonacelli | Thomas Kretschmann | Vera Gemma | Veronica Lazar

Directors: Dario Argento

Project Name: The Stendhal Syndrome

