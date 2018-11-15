Share Page Support Us
Hotwire: Requiem For The Dead Graphic Novel by Warren Ellis, Steve Pugh (2010) [BK04]

Hotwire: Requiem For The Dead Graphic Novel by Warren Ellis, Steve Pugh (2010)
Hotwire: Requiem For The Dead Graphic Novel by Warren Ellis, Steve Pugh (2010) [BK04]
Hotwire: Requiem For The Dead Graphic Novel by Warren Ellis, Steve Pugh (2010) [BK04]

$14.99

$11.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 181115-76858-1
Weight: 1.09 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Comics | Graphic Novels
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Radical Books
Item Release Date: April 6, 2010
Details

Hotwire: Requiem For The Dead Graphic Novel by Warren Ellis, Steve Pugh (2010).

In the near future, the living and the dead share the same space. Most of the “Blue Lights” are harmless, witless drones, as lost in death as they were in life. Some want revenge. Some want power. Some even want company to join them in the ranks of the departed. Enter Alice Hotwire, Detective Exorcist. She’s the best there is at keeping the peace on the Blue Light beat, and her fellow officers hate her for it. It’s a job she doesn’t want, in a world she doesn’t understand — but when a break-in at the Maximum Security Necropolis sets off a surge of violent, brutal hauntings, Alice Hotwire knows she’s the only one that can pull the city from the brink of chaos.

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

