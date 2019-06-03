Share Page Support Us
Jeffrey Jones Fantasy Art Trading Cards Boxed Set Sealed 11571 of 64000 (1993)

Jeffrey Jones Fantasy Art Trading Cards Boxed Set Sealed 11571 of 64000 (1993)

$21.99

$15.97


1 in stock


boxSKU: 190603-78006-1
UPC: 745238112803
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Jeffrey Jones Fantasy Art Trading Cards Boxed Set Sealed 11571 of 64000 (1993). This is a complete factory sealed boxed set of 36 packs, a total of 360 cards, with randomly inserted autographed and ultra 3D hologram cards.

The outer box is sealed and has some bends, creases and edge wear.

Specifications

  • Pages: 360


Artists: Jeffrey Jones

