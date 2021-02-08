Share Page Support Us
New York, New York Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score 2-LP Vinyl Edition (1977) [C48]

$18.99

$12.70


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 210208-85009-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical | Romance
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: June 21, 1977
Rating: PG
Details

New York, New York Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score (1977). Original Songs by John Kander and Fred Ebb, Music Supervisor Ralph Burns.

Special Features

  • Gatefold printed sleeve with full-color photos from the movie

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Barry Primus | Clarence Clemons | Dick Miller | Lionel Stander | Liza Minnelli | Mary Kay Place | Robert De Niro
Directors: Martin Scorsese
Project Name: New York New York
Contributors: Fred Ebb | John Kander | Ralph Burns

