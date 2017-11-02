Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman

Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman
View larger
Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman
Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman

$10.99

$8.49


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171103-68095-1
UPC: 008811013325
Part No: MCAD-10133
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Johnny Depp | Vincent Price  items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Fantasy | Romance
Studio: MCA Records | Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: December 14, 1990
Item Release Date: December 11, 1990
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, a gentle man with scissors for hands (Johnny Depp), is brought into a new community after living in isolation. He proceeds to become something of an oddity and a rockstar.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 105

Cast: Alan Arkin | Anthony Michael Hall | Dianne Wiest | John Davidson | Johnny Depp | Kathy Baker | Vincent Price | Winona Ryder
Directors: Tim Burton
Composers: Danny Elfman
Contributors: Danny Elfman | Tom Jones

Related Items

The Movie Art of Syd Mead: Visual Futurist
Original Superman 2 U.S. Color Still Lobby Card Set of 8 (1981)
Diamond Select Toys Universal Monsters: Frankenstein Action Figure
Brandon K. Verrett – Legend: Music From The Motion Picture (featuring Tangerine Dream’s electronic score)
Sheena: Queen of the Jungle Collection – The Movie and TV Series 6-Disc DVD Set
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Chirrut Îmwe Die Cast Elite Series Action Figure – Donnie Yen
The Art of Tara McPherson Limited Edition Boxed Set (2013)
Music from the Soundtrack of The Ten Commandments CD (Import)
Frank Frazetta’s Death Dealer 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
A Fine Madness (1966) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Sean Connery, Joanne Woodward & Irvin Kershner

Categories

CD | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | MCA Records | Music | Romance | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *