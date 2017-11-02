Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman

$10.99
Original U.S. Release: December 14, 1990
Item Release Date: December 11, 1990
Rating: PG-13
In Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands, a gentle man with scissors for hands (Johnny Depp), is brought into a new community after living in isolation. He proceeds to become something of an oddity and a rockstar.
- Introduction (Titles) by: Danny Elfman
2:36
- Storytime by: Danny Elfman
2:35
- Castle On The Hill by: Danny Elfman
6:24
- Beautiful New World / Home Sweet Home by: Danny Elfman
2:04
- The Cookie Factory by: Danny Elfman
2:14
- Ballet De Suburbia (Suite) by: Danny Elfman
1:17
- Ice Dance by: Danny Elfman
1:44
- Etiquette Lesson by: Danny Elfman
1:37
- Edwardo The Barber by: Danny Elfman
3:19
- Esmeralda by: Danny Elfman
0:27
- Death! by: Danny Elfman
3:28
- The Tide Turns (Suite) by: Danny Elfman
5:30
- The Final Confrontation by: Danny Elfman
2:16
- Farewell.... by: Danny Elfman
2:45
- The Grand Finale by: Danny Elfman
3:25
- The End by: Danny Elfman
4:47
- With These Hands by: Tom Jones
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 105
Cast: Alan Arkin | Anthony Michael Hall | Dianne Wiest | John Davidson | Johnny Depp | Kathy Baker | Vincent Price | Winona Ryder
Directors: Tim Burton
Composers: Danny Elfman
Contributors: Danny Elfman | Tom Jones
