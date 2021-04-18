Share Page Support Us
A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ But a Sandwich Original Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1978)

$16.99
$13.90
See Options

1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 210418-86478-1
Part No: PS 35046
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

A Hero Ain’t Nothin’ But a Sandwich Original Film Soundtrack Vinyl Edition (1978).

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
