Marvel Comics Ghost Rider Superhero Character 16×24 inch Poster Art Print [N32]

$16.39
$14.90
3 in stock
Poster
SKU: 230220-106563
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Marvel Comics Ghost Rider Superhero Character 16×24 inch Poster Art Print. These prints were created by Marvel/Disney through their official online print-on-demand vendor.

Minor wear and bends from storage. Item have slight variation from pictures but is in same general condition. Please review listing images.

Specifications

  • Material:
    Paper
  • Size:
    16x24
