Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Gears of War 2 Comic-Con International 2008 Exclusive 36×24 inch Promotional Game Poster [D21]

Gears of War 2 Comic-Con International 2008 Exclusive 36×24 inch Promotional Game Poster [D21]
View larger

$599.00

$470.88


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 201202-83588-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | War
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Epic Games
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Gears of War 2 Comic-Con International 2008 Exclusive 36×24 inch Promotional Game Poster. This poster was exclusively distributed during the 2008 edition of San Diego Comic-Con to promote the XBox 360 Live game.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 36x24 in

Related Items

Dirty Harry: The Original Score by Lalo Schifrin
Music from the Soundtrack of The Ten Commandments CD (Import)
Planet of the Apes Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Also Features Music from Escape from the Planet of the Apes)
NECA Very Rare The Crow Real Love Is Forever Handmade Pewter Ring Set (2002)
Daredevil No. 236 (November 1986) Bill Sienkiewicz and Walter Simonson Cover [J32]
Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary Original Motion Picture Score 2-Disc Vinyl Limited Edition
The Flash – Season 2 Original Soundtrack Music by Blake Neely
Pan’s Labyrinth Criterion Collection Special Edition
Star Wars: The Power of the Force – Bespin Han Solo with Heavy Assault Rifle and Blaster Action Figure [1214]
The Greatest American Hero Exclusive Ashcan Preview Comic (July 2008) [C54]

Categories

Action | Adventure | Animation | Epic Games | Featured | Featured - Email | Game/Video Game | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | War