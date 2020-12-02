Gears of War 2 Comic-Con International 2008 Exclusive 36×24 inch Promotional Game Poster [D21]

$599.00
$470.88
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction | War
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Epic Games
Details
Gears of War 2 Comic-Con International 2008 Exclusive 36×24 inch Promotional Game Poster. This poster was exclusively distributed during the 2008 edition of San Diego Comic-Con to promote the XBox 360 Live game.
The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 36x24 in
