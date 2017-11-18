Twitter
Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

View larger

$10.99

$8.98


4 in stock


PosterSKU: 171119-68504-1
Part No: 52442F
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Godzilla  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Foreign Films | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: SONY Pictures | Toho
Original U.S. Release: December 14, 1991
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In Toho’s Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, time travelers use the legendary Godzilla monster in their scheme to destroy Japan in order to prevent the country’s future economic reign.

Specifications

  • Size: 24 x 36 inch

Cast: Anna Nakagawa | Katsuhiko Sasaki | Kosuke Toyohara | Megumi Odaka | Sô Yamamura
Directors: Kazuki Ohmori
Subject: Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah
Characters: Godzilla

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Fantasy | Featured | Foreign Films | Monster Movies | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Sequels | SONY Pictures | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toho

