Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

United Artists: The Company Built by the Stars (1979)

United Artists: The Company Built by the Stars (1979)
View larger
United Artists: The Company Built by the Stars (1979)
United Artists: The Company Built by the Stars (1979)

$23.99

$8.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 190615-78119-1
ISBN-10: 0299069443
ISBN-13: 978-0299069445
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Fantasy
Item Release Date: June 15, 1979
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

United Artists was a unique motion picture company in the history of Hollywood. Founded by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and director D.W. Griffith —four of the greatest names of the silent era—United Artists functioned as a distribution company for independent producers. In this lively and detailed history of United Artists from 1919 through 1951, film scholar Tino Balio chronicles the company’s struggle for survival, its rise to prominence as the Tiffany of the industry, and its near extinction in the 1940s.

Specifications

  • Pages: 344
  • Size: 5.8 x 0.8 x 8.8 in


Authors: Tina Balio

Related Items

Original Alien Movie Poster Towel
Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD
Angel Sanctuary DVD Complete Series Episodes 1-3 (2001) US Manga Corps Anime
Officer Downe (Based on the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham)
Mars 3-Disc Set – The Epic Series from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard
Kong: Skull Island Green Mist 22 x 34 inch Teaser Movie Poster
Wonder Woman – Constructivism 22 x 34 inch Character Poster
Antoine Fuqua’s ICE Season One 3-Disc Set – Donald Sutherland, Jeremy Sisto, Cam Gigandet
DC Comics 3D Art: Forever Evil Villains 11 x 14 inch Portrait – Lenticular Shifting Matted Print [18912]
Burt Reynolds The Last Movie Star Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover

Categories

Action | Adventure | Biography | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Fantasy | Softcover Books

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *