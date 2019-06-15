United Artists: The Company Built by the Stars (1979)

$23.99
$8.97
ISBN-10: 0299069443
ISBN-13: 978-0299069445
Weight: 1.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Fantasy
Item Release Date: June 15, 1979
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
United Artists was a unique motion picture company in the history of Hollywood. Founded by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and director D.W. Griffith —four of the greatest names of the silent era—United Artists functioned as a distribution company for independent producers. In this lively and detailed history of United Artists from 1919 through 1951, film scholar Tino Balio chronicles the company’s struggle for survival, its rise to prominence as the Tiffany of the industry, and its near extinction in the 1940s.
Specifications
- Pages: 344
- Size: 5.8 x 0.8 x 8.8 in
Authors: Tina Balio
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Biography | Comedy | Crime | Drama | Fantasy | Softcover Books