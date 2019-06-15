United Artists: The Company Built by the Stars (1979)

View larger $23.99 $8.97 - Select Qty - 1

Softcover Book SKU: 190615-78119-1

ISBN-10: 0299069443

ISBN-13: 978-0299069445

Weight: 1.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Item Release Date: June 15, 1979

Details

United Artists was a unique motion picture company in the history of Hollywood. Founded by Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and director D.W. Griffith —four of the greatest names of the silent era—United Artists functioned as a distribution company for independent producers. In this lively and detailed history of United Artists from 1919 through 1951, film scholar Tino Balio chronicles the company’s struggle for survival, its rise to prominence as the Tiffany of the industry, and its near extinction in the 1940s.

Specifications

Pages: 344

Size: 5.8 x 0.8 x 8.8 in



Authors: Tina Balio

