Kong: Skull Island Green Mist 22 x 34 inch Teaser Movie Poster

PosterSKU: 180408-72420-1
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Samuel L. Jackson | Tom Hiddleston  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Monster Movies
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Warner Bros.
Original U.S. Release: March 10, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

Featured is a large format version of the teaser poster for Jordan Vogt-Roberts’ action-packed Kong: Skull Island. The poster shows one of the characters using a flair in order to see the incredible beast known as King Kong, in the dark.

Specifications

  • Size: 22.375 x 34 in

Cast: Brie Larson | Corey Hawkins | Jason Mitchell | John C. Reilly | John Goodman | John Ortiz | Samuel L. Jackson | Tian Jing | Toby Kebbell | Tom Hiddleston
Directors: Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Project Name: Kong: Skull Island
Characters: King Kong

