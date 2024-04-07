Quentin Tarantino's Pam's Coffy Cafe Opening Day (2024)

Pam's Coffy

Pam’s Coffy is attached to the Quentin Tarantino-owned Vista Theater in Los Angeles. Named after Jack Hill’s 1973 film Coffy starring Pam Grier, the cafe opened February 14, 2024. The cafe was initially going to be called just “Coffy,” but after Tarantino spoke to Grier herself, who starred in the filmmaker’s ode-to-blaxploitation epic Jackie Brown, he decided to further personalize the name. Pam’s Coffy is part of a larger revival of the historic 400-seat theater by Tarantino, who purchased the venue in 2021.

The Vista Theater opened in 1923 and operated continuously until 2020, when it closed its doors. It officially reopened with a screening of the Tarantino-written film True Romance in November of 2023.

Pam’s Coffy is located at 4473 West Sunset Blvd.