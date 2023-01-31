Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Kenny Baker (R2-D2) in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Press Publicity Photo [K46]

- Characters: C-3PO | R2-D2
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
- Original Release Date: May 25, 1977
- Rating: pg
- More: Mark Hamill
Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Kenny Baker (R2-D2) in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope Press Publicity Photo.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Anthony Daniels | Kenny Baker
- Characters: C-3PO | R2-D2
- Shows / Movies: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Photos > Originals