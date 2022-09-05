Share Page Support Us
Stormwatch Comic Book Issue No. 3 1993 Jim Lee Brandon Choi Image Comics B75

Stormwatch Comic Book Issue No. 3 1993 Jim Lee Brandon Choi Image Comics B75
1 in stock

SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Stormwatch Comic Book Issue No. 3 1993 Image Comics. Jim Lee & Trevor Scott Cover Art (1993) Penciler Scott Clark, Inkers Trevor Scott, Writer Brandon Choi, Jim Lee. Letterers Chris Eliopoulos, Colorist Joe Chiodo, Paige Apgelbaum, Wendy Fouts.
Cannon’s team fell before the superior might of the mysterious stranger attacking the Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor. Now, StormWatch One steps up to meet the challenge, but are they prepared for what they will find? Meanwhile, Malcolm, Battalion’s younger brother, meets his instructor.

