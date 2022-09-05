Stormwatch Comic Book Issue No. 3 1993 Image Comics. Jim Lee & Trevor Scott Cover Art (1993) Penciler Scott Clark, Inkers Trevor Scott, Writer Brandon Choi, Jim Lee. Letterers Chris Eliopoulos, Colorist Joe Chiodo, Paige Apgelbaum, Wendy Fouts.
Cannon’s team fell before the superior might of the mysterious stranger attacking the Chernobyl Nuclear Reactor. Now, StormWatch One steps up to meet the challenge, but are they prepared for what they will find? Meanwhile, Malcolm, Battalion’s younger brother, meets his instructor.
Stormwatch Comic Book Issue No. 3 1993 Jim Lee Brandon Choi Image Comics B75
Stormwatch Comic Book Issue No. 3 1993 Image Comics. Jim Lee & Trevor Scott Cover Art (1993) Penciler Scott Clark, Inkers Trevor Scott, Writer Brandon Choi, Jim Lee. Letterers Chris Eliopoulos, Colorist Joe Chiodo, Paige Apgelbaum, Wendy Fouts.