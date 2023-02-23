James Best (Sheriff Rosco Coltrane) in The Dukes of Hazzard (1979) Original Press Publicity Photo [M49]

- Cast: Ben Jones | Byron Cherry | Catherine Bach | Christopher Mayer | Denver Pyle | James Best | John Schneider | Rick Hurst | Sonny Shroyer | Sorrell Booke | Tom Wopat | Waylon Jennings
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Television
- Studios: CBS | Warner Bros. Television
- More: Catherine Bach | James Best | John Schneider | Tom Wopat
James Best (Sheriff Rosco Coltrane) in The Dukes of Hazzard (1979) Original Press Publicity Photo.
Some wear from storage. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Ben Jones | Byron Cherry | Catherine Bach | Christopher Mayer | Denver Pyle | James Best | John Schneider | Rick Hurst | Sonny Shroyer | Sorrell Booke | Tom Wopat | Waylon Jennings
- Characters: Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane
- Shows / Movies: The Dukes of Hazzard
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Television
- Companies: CBS | Warner Bros. Television
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Press Photos > Originals