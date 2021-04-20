Day of the Evil Gun (1968) Set of 2 Lobby Card Press Photos Glenn Ford [G34]

- Cast: Arthur Kennedy | Barbara Babcock | Dean Jagger | Glenn Ford | Harry Dean Stanton | James Griffith | John Anderson | Nico Minardos | Parley Baer | Paul Fix | Pilar Pellicer | Ross Elliott | Royal Dano
- Directors: Jerry Thorpe
- Project Name Day of the Evil Gun
- Subject Glenn Ford
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Western
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: March 1, 1968
- More: Dean Jagger | Glenn Ford | Harry Dean Stanton
Day of the Evil Gun (1968) Set of 2 Lobby Card Press Photos Glenn Ford.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
- Pages: 2
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Arthur Kennedy | Barbara Babcock | Dean Jagger | Glenn Ford | Harry Dean Stanton | James Griffith | Jerry Thorpe | John Anderson | Nico Minardos | Parley Baer | Paul Fix | Pilar Pellicer | Ross Elliott | Royal Dano
- Shows / Movies: Day of the Evil Gun
- Genres: Western
- Studios / Manufacturers: MGM
- Product Types: Originals | Originals