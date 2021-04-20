Gone With the Wind Set of 3 Lobby Press Photos (1939) Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh [F79]

- Cast: Alicia Rhett | Ann Rutherford | Barbara O'Neil | Butterfly McQueen | Carroll Nye | Clark Gable | Evelyn Keyes | Everett Brown | Fred Crane | George Reeves | Hattie McDaniel | Howard Hickman | Leslie Howard | Olivia de Havilland | Oscar Polk | Rand Brooks | Thomas Mitchell | Victor Jory | Vivien Leigh
- Directors: George Cukor | Sam Wood | Victor Fleming
- Project Name Gone With the Wind
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Drama | History | Romance
- Studios: MGM
- Original Release Date: January 17, 1940
These photos are likely from a re-release of Gone With the Wind, when original lobby cards and press photos were re-photographed and re-distributed to newspapers and magazines.
Item has wear, bends and a few small tears. One of the photos seems to have been pieced together when it was re-photographed. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
- Pages: 3
