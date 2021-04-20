Share Page Support Us
Gone With the Wind Set of 3 Lobby Press Photos (1939) Clark Gable, Vivien Leigh [F79]

$35.99
$27.90
1 in stock
SKU: 210420-86590-1
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

These photos are likely from a re-release of Gone With the Wind, when original lobby cards and press photos were re-photographed and re-distributed to newspapers and magazines.

Item has wear, bends and a few small tears. One of the photos seems to have been pieced together when it was re-photographed. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 10x8 in
  • Pages: 3
