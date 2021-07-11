Set of 16 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Card Press Photos from Western Movies [PHO12183]

- Subject Charles Stevens | Chill Wills | David Brian | Douglas Kennedy | Duncan Renaldo | Edgar Buchanan | Guy Madison | Jack Nicholson | Lee Remick | Walter Brennan | Whit Bissell
- Filmography How the West Was Won | Pioneers of the West | Ricochet Romance | Support Your Local Sheriff | The Charge at Feather River | The Lone Ranger | The Missouri Breaks | These Thousand Hills
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Western
- More: Jack Nicholson | Lee Remick
Set of 16 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Card Press Photos from Western Movies. Includes: David Brian; Duncan Renaldo; Jack Nicholson; Walter Brennan; Chill Wills; Douglas Kennedy; Lee Remick; Edgar Buchanan; Whit Bissell; Guy Madison; Charles Stevens; In the films: How the West Was Won (1962); Pioneers of the West (1940); The Missouri Breaks (1976); Support Your Local Sheriff (1969); Ricochet Romance (1954); These Thousand Hills (1959); The Lone Ranger (1949); The Charge at Feather River (1953); You’re For Me
Charles Stevens was publicized as the grandson of the Apache warrior Geronimo, but this was publicity invention. It is even written on the back of the press photo in this set of images.
Specifications
- Pages: 16
- Size: 8x10 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Charles Stevens | Chill Wills | David Brian | Douglas Kennedy | Duncan Renaldo | Edgar Buchanan | Guy Madison | Jack Nicholson | Lee Remick | Walter Brennan | Whit Bissell
- Shows / Movies: How the West Was Won | Pioneers of the West | Ricochet Romance | Support Your Local Sheriff | The Charge at Feather River | The Lone Ranger | The Missouri Breaks | These Thousand Hills
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Western
- Product Types: Originals | Originals