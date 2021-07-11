Set of 16 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Card Press Photos from Western Movies [PHO12183]

View larger $189.99

$157.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pics

SKU: 210711-88046-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Set of 16 Assorted Rare Original Lobby Card Press Photos from Western Movies. Includes: David Brian; Duncan Renaldo; Jack Nicholson; Walter Brennan; Chill Wills; Douglas Kennedy; Lee Remick; Edgar Buchanan; Whit Bissell; Guy Madison; Charles Stevens; In the films: How the West Was Won (1962); Pioneers of the West (1940); The Missouri Breaks (1976); Support Your Local Sheriff (1969); Ricochet Romance (1954); These Thousand Hills (1959); The Lone Ranger (1949); The Charge at Feather River (1953); You’re For Me

Charles Stevens was publicized as the grandson of the Apache warrior Geronimo, but this was publicity invention. It is even written on the back of the press photo in this set of images.

Specifications

Pages: 16

Size: 8x10 in

Related Items