Buffalo Bill and the Indians or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson Set of 2 Original Press Photos – Paul Newman, Robert Altman [PHO941]

$29.99
$24.70
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Comedy | Western
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: June 24, 1976
Rating: PG
Details
Buffalo Bill and the Indians or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson Set of 2 Original Press Photos – Paul Newman, Robert Altman.
The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 2
- Size: 8x10 in
Cast: Harvey Keitel | Joel Grey | John Considine | Kevin McCarthy | Paul Newman
Directors: Robert Altman
Project Name: Buffalo Bill and the Indians or Sitting Bull's History Lesson
Comedy | Press Ads, Photos & Books | United Artists | Western