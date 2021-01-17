Share Page Support Us
Buffalo Bill and the Indians or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson Set of 2 Original Press Photos – Paul Newman, Robert Altman [PHO941]

View larger

$29.99

$24.70


1 in stock


picSKU: 210117-84430-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Harvey Keitel | Paul Newman | Robert Altman  items
Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads, Photos & Books
Genres: Comedy | Western
Studio: United Artists
Original U.S. Release: June 24, 1976
Rating: PG
Details

Buffalo Bill and the Indians or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson Set of 2 Original Press Photos – Paul Newman, Robert Altman.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Pages: 2
  • Size: 8x10 in

Cast: Harvey Keitel | Joel Grey | John Considine | Kevin McCarthy | Paul Newman
Directors: Robert Altman
Project Name: Buffalo Bill and the Indians or Sitting Bull's History Lesson

Categories

Comedy | Press Ads, Photos & Books | United Artists | Western