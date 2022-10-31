The Farmer Takes a Wife (1953) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Betty Grable, Dale Robertson [F40]

- Cast: Betty Grable | Charlotte Austin | Dale Robertson | Eddie Foy Jr. | John Carroll | Kathleen Crowley | May Wynn | Merry Anders | Thelma Ritter
- Directors: Henry Levin
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy | Musical
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: July 1, 1953
- Rating: approved
The Farmer Takes a Wife (1953) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Betty Grable, Dale Robertson.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Betty Grable | Charlotte Austin | Dale Robertson | Eddie Foy Jr. | Henry Levin | John Carroll | Kathleen Crowley | May Wynn | Merry Anders | Thelma Ritter
- Shows / Movies: The Farmer Takes a Wife
- Genres: Comedy | Musical
- Companies: Twentieth Century Fox
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads