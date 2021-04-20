Share Page Support Us
James Caan in The Gambler (1974) Publicity Press Photo [F63]

James Caan in The Gambler (1974) Publicity Press Photo [F63]
$17.99
$12.97
1 in stock
SKU: 210420-86631-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

James Caan as Axel Freed in The Gambler (1974) Publicity Press Photo.

Item has wear and bends. The actor’s name is written on back. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 7x9 in
