James Caan in The Gambler (1974) Publicity Press Photo [F63]

View larger $17.99

$12.97 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock pic

SKU: 210420-86631-1

Weight: 0.07 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



James Caan as Axel Freed in The Gambler (1974) Publicity Press Photo.

Item has wear and bends. The actor’s name is written on back. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Size: 7x9 in

Related Items