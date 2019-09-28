Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Playboy Magazine (September 1976) Kurt Vonnegut Jr, Watergate Conspiracy [86009]

Playboy Magazine (September 1976) Kurt Vonnegut Jr, Watergate Conspiracy [86009]
View larger

$12.00

$8.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190928-79100-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Mature | Romance
Item Release Date: September 1, 1976
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (September 1976) Kurt Vonnegut Jr, Watergate Conspiracy.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: Kurt Vonnegut Jr

Related Items

Marilyn Monroe Collage Print 24 x 36 Inch Montage Poster
Neil Diamond In My Lifetime 3-CD Remastered Box Set
Playboy: The Complete Centerfolds 1953-2016 Hardcover Edition
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY72]
Flying Guillotine Part II (Palace Carnage) 10 x 8 inch Photo Lobby Card [LBY75]
Shorty the Pimp Original Soundtrack Album
Windrider Special Collector’s Edition MVD Rewind Collection Blu-ray
Maniac 3-Disc Limited Edition Collector’s Blu-ray + Soundtrack Set
75th Academy Awards Limited Edition Commemorative 27 x 40 inch Poster
Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album Music by Danny Elfman

Categories

Exploitation | Grindhouse Films | Magazines & Newspapers | Mature | Romance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *