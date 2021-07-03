Flying Flowers 24×20 inch SanDisk Promotional Poster Signed by Photographer Rick Sammon [J06]

- Artists Rick Sammon
Flying Flowers 24×20 inch SanDisk Promotional Poster Signed by Photographer Rick Sammon. Image of a butterfly, for which Rick Sammon is famous for. The poster was signed and distributed at a photography expo in New York City.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 24x20 in
