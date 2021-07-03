Share Page Support Us
Flying Flowers 24×20 inch SanDisk Promotional Poster Signed by Photographer Rick Sammon [J06]

Flying Flowers 24×20 inch SanDisk Promotional Poster Signed by Photographer Rick Sammon [J06]
$19.99
$15.97
1 in stock
Poster
SKU: 210703-87903-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Flying Flowers 24×20 inch SanDisk Promotional Poster Signed by Photographer Rick Sammon. Image of a butterfly, for which Rick Sammon is famous for. The poster was signed and distributed at a photography expo in New York City.

Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x20 in
