Atomic Blonde Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Atomic Blonde Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
CDSKU: 171004-67824-1
UPC: 851147006932
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Mystery | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Back Lot Music | Focus Features | Universal
Original U.S. Release: July 28, 2017
Item Release Date: July 28, 2017
Rating: R
Details

Atomic Blonde centers on an undercover MI6 agent who’s sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents.

This is the original soundtrack to the 2017 motion picture starring Charlize Theron. Includes tracks from David Bowie, A Flock Of Seagulls, George Michael, The Clash, Marilyn Manson, Tyler Bates, Til Tuesday and many others. In 1989, on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the shifting of superpower alliances, Lorraine Broughton, a top-level spy for MI6, is dispatched to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an undercover agent for reasons unknown. She is ordered to cooperate with Berlin station chief David Percival, and the two form an uneasy alliance, unleashing their full arsenal of skills in pursuing a threat that jeopardizes the West’s entire intelligence operation.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Barbara Sukowa | Bill Skarsgård | Charlize Theron | Eddie Marsan | James Faulkner | James McAvoy | Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson | John Goodman | Roland Møller | Sam Hargrave | Sofia Boutella | Til Schweiger | Toby Jones
Directors: David Leitch

Claudio Simonetti – Opera (Dario Argento) Original Soundtrack 30th Anniversary CD

Categories

Action | Back Lot Music | CD | Cult Flavor | Featured | Focus Features | Music | Mystery | Spy Films | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal

