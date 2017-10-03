Atomic Blonde Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$14.98
$12.99
UPC: 851147006932
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Charlize Theron | David Bowie items
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Mystery | Spy Films | Thrillers
Studio: Back Lot Music | Focus Features | Universal
Original U.S. Release: July 28, 2017
Item Release Date: July 28, 2017
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Atomic Blonde centers on an undercover MI6 agent who’s sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents.
This is the original soundtrack to the 2017 motion picture starring Charlize Theron. Includes tracks from David Bowie, A Flock Of Seagulls, George Michael, The Clash, Marilyn Manson, Tyler Bates, Til Tuesday and many others. In 1989, on the eve of the collapse of the Berlin Wall and the shifting of superpower alliances, Lorraine Broughton, a top-level spy for MI6, is dispatched to Berlin to take down a ruthless espionage ring that has just killed an undercover agent for reasons unknown. She is ordered to cooperate with Berlin station chief David Percival, and the two form an uneasy alliance, unleashing their full arsenal of skills in pursuing a threat that jeopardizes the West’s entire intelligence operation.
Playlists
- Cat People (Putting out Fire) by: David Bowie
6:43
- Major Tom (Völlig Losgelöst) by: Peter Schilling
4:58
- Blue Monday by: HEALTH
4:46
- C*cks*cker by: Tyler Bates
1:47
- 99 Luftballons by: Nena
3:51
- Father Figure by: George Michael
5:37
- Der Kommissar by: After the Fire
5:40
- Cities in Dust by: Siouxsie and the Banshees
4:03
- The Politics of Dancing by: Re-Flex
3:56
- Stigmata by: Marilyn Manson | Tyler Bates
5:36
- Demonstration by: Tyler Bates
3:44
- I Ran (So Far Away) by: A Flock of Seagulls
5:05
- 99 Luftballons by: Kaleida
3:52
- Voices Carry by: 'Til Tuesday
4:18
- London Calling by: the Clash
3:19
- Finding the UHF Device by: Tyler Bates
2:48
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Barbara Sukowa | Bill Skarsgård | Charlize Theron | Eddie Marsan | James Faulkner | James McAvoy | Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson | John Goodman | Roland Møller | Sam Hargrave | Sofia Boutella | Til Schweiger | Toby Jones
Directors: David Leitch
Related Items
Categories
Action | Back Lot Music | CD | Cult Flavor | Featured | Focus Features | Music | Mystery | Spy Films | Thrillers | Throwback Space | Universal