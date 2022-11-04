Fancy Pants (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Bob Hope, Lucille Ball [F48]

- Cast: Bob Hope | Bruce Cabot | Colin Keith-Johnston | Eric Blore | Hugh French | Jack Kirkwood | Joe Wong | John Alexander | Joseph Vitale | Lea Penman | Lucille Ball | Norma Varden | Virginia Keiley
- Directors: George Marshall
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy | Musical
- Studios: Paramount Pictures
- Original Release Date: July 19, 1950
- Rating: approved
Fancy Pants (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Bob Hope, Lucille Ball.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
