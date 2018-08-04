Share Page Support Us
Jeepers Creepers 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover – Shout Factory (2016)

$25.99

$15.97


1 in stock


Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition.


Original U.S. Release: August 31, 2001
Item Release Date: June 14, 2016
Rating: R
Details

On a desolate country highway, two homeward-bound teens (Gina Philips, The Sickhouse and Justin Long, Drag Me To Hell) are nearly run off the road by a maniac in a beat-up truck… and later spot him shoving what appears to be a body down a sewer pipe. But when they stop to investigate, they discover that the grisly reality at the bottom of that pipe is far worse than they could have ever suspected… and that they are now the targets of an evil far more unspeakable (and unstoppable) than they could have ever imagined!

The item is in great shape, with a few bends and creases in the slipcover. Discs are also in great condition.

Special Features

  • Disc One
  • 2K scan of the inter-positive
    Audio Commentary with writer/director Victor Salva, stars Gina Philips, and Justin Long
    Audio Commentary by writer/director Victor Salva
  • Disc Two
  • "JEEPERS CREEPERS: Then and Now” featuring interviews with writer/director Victor Salva, producer Barry Opper, director of photography Don FauntLeRoy, editor Ed Marx, and actor Tom Tarantini (37 minutes)
    “From Critters to Creepers” – an interview with producer Barry Opper (19 minutes)
    “The Town Psychic” – an interview with actress Patricia Belcher (16 minutes)
    “Behind The Peepers: The Making of JEEPERS CREEPERS” featuring writer/director Victor Salva, producer Tom Luse, actors Gina Philips, Justin Long, Eileen Brennan, Jonathan Breck, and more (60 minutes)
    Deleted & Extended Scenes including an alternate opening and ending sequence (17 minutes)
    Photo Gallery
    Theatrical Trailer
    Radio Spot

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
  • Audio: DTS-HD
  • Runtime: 90
  • Region: A

Cast: Brandon Smith | Eileen Brennan | Gina Philips | Jeffrey William Evans | Jonathan Breck | Justin Long | Patricia Belcher | Peggy Sheffield
Directors: Victor Salva
Project Name: Jeepers Creepers

