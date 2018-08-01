Share Page Support Us
Entertainment Weekly Collector’s Edition Special Star Trek Magazine Fall 1994

Entertainment Weekly Collector's Edition Special Star Trek Magazine Fall 1994
$6.99

$3.97


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 180801-74682-1
UPC: 072440102125
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Television | Drama | Science Fiction
Details

Entertainment Weekly Collector’s Edition Special Star Trek Magazine Fall 1994.

Item is in great shape, with some bends, creases and corner dings.


Subject: Patrick Stewart
Publication: Entertainment Weekly

