Funko DORBZ Cybersuit Batman Vinyl Action Figure #346

View larger $9.99 From: $6.97 Use dropdown menu to view all available ordering options. \/ Choose From 2 Options \/ do05 $6.97 do10 $6.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock do05 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock do10





do05 SKU: 190728-78487-1

UPC: 889698147019

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition. do10 SKU: 190728-78487-2

UPC: 889698147019

Weight: 0.11 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Batman items

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Drama

Studio: Funko

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Dorbz x Batman Returns series features characters from DC Comics’ famous super heroes and villains, including: Aquaman; Batman; Flash; Green Lantern; Joker; Superman; Wonder Woman, plus more.

The item is in still sealed in original window box. Box is in great shape with a few bends and creases. See photos for details.

Specifications

Size: 5.2 x 4.6 x 3.1 in



Characters: Batman

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Funko | Toys & Figures