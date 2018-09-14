Go: Music from the Motion Picture Limited Yellow “Gopaque” Edition

$33.98
$31.97
UPC: 848064007531
Part No: RGM0753
Weight: 1.04 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Crime | Cult Cinema | Drama
Studio: Real Gone Music
Original U.S. Release: April 9, 1999
Item Release Date: September 7, 2018
Rating: TV-14
Details
- Doug Liman’s Breakthrough Film Swingers Showed That He Had a Real Knack for Setting Image to Music
- His Next Film, Go, Traded Neo Swing Nostalgia for Rave Culture, But Still Kept the Beats-Heavy Score Center Stage
- At First Derided as a Pulp Fiction Rip Off,Go’s Tale of a Drug Deal Gone Horribly Wrong Has Since Become a Cult Classic
- The Soundtrack Featured Some of the Most Au Courant Artists and Tracks
- Among the Artists Featured Were No Doubt (with Their First Single in Two Years), Natalie Imbruglia, Fatboy Slim, Air, Leftfield, and Eagle-Eye Cherry
Doug Liman’s breakthrough film Swingers showed he had a real ear for music; for his next film, 1999’s Go, he traded neo swing nostalgia for rave culture, but the beats-heavy score still took center stage. Its tale of a drug deal gone wrong dismissed by some as a Pulp Fiction rip-off when originally released, Go has become a bona-fide cult classic over the years, and its kinetic soundtrack—composed of the most au courant artists and tracks (including the first new single in two years from No Doubt)—has always enjoyed a lofty reputation among film score cognoscenti. For its vinyl debut, we’ve fashioned a gatefold jacket festooned with stills from the film to hold the two LPs, which we’ve pressed in “Gopaque” yellow vinyl limited to 700 copies!
Special Features
- First-Ever Vinyl Release
- 2-LP Set
- Gatefold Jacket Festooned with Production Stills
- “Gopaque” Yellow Vinyl
- Limited to 700 Copies
Playlists
- Disc One - Side One
- New by: No Doubt
- Steal My Sunshine by: LEN
- Magic Carpet Ride (Steir’s Mix) by: Philipp Steir | Steppenwolf
- Troubled by the Way We Came Together by: Natalie Imbruglia
- Disc One - Side Two
- Gangster Tripping by: Fatboy Slim
- Cha Cha Cha (Go Remix) by: Jimmy Luxury | The Tommy Rome Orchestra
- Song for Holly by: Danny Saber | Esthero
- Fire Up the Shoesaw (LP Version) by: Lionrock
- Disc Two - Side One
- To All the Lovely Ladies (Radio Mix) by: Goldo
- Good to Be Alive by: DJ Rap
- Believer by: BT
- Disc Two - Side Two
- Shooting Up in Vain (T-Ray Remix) by: Eagle-Eye Cherry
- Talisman by: Air French Band
- Swords by: Leftfield | Nicole Willis
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Breckin Meyer | Courtland Mead | Desmond Askew | James Duval | Jay Mohr | Katharine Towne | Katie Holmes | Melissa McCarthy | Nathan Bexton | Robert Peters | Sarah Polley | Suzanne Krull | Taye Diggs | Timothy Olyphant | William Fichtner
Directors: Doug Liman
Project Name: Go
Contributors: Air French Band | BT | Danny Saber | DJ Rap | Eagle-Eye Cherry | Esthero | Fatboy Slim | Goldo | Jimmy Luxury | Leftfield | LEN | Lionrock | Natalie Imbruglia | No Doubt | Philipp Steir | Steppenwolf | The Tommy Rome Orchestra
