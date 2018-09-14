Go: Music from the Motion Picture Limited Yellow “Gopaque” Edition

View larger $33.98 $31.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

Doug Liman’s Breakthrough Film Swingers Showed That He Had a Real Knack for Setting Image to Music

His Next Film, Go, Traded Neo Swing Nostalgia for Rave Culture, But Still Kept the Beats-Heavy Score Center Stage

At First Derided as a Pulp Fiction Rip Off,Go’s Tale of a Drug Deal Gone Horribly Wrong Has Since Become a Cult Classic

The Soundtrack Featured Some of the Most Au Courant Artists and Tracks

Among the Artists Featured Were No Doubt (with Their First Single in Two Years), Natalie Imbruglia, Fatboy Slim, Air, Leftfield, and Eagle-Eye Cherry

Doug Liman’s breakthrough film Swingers showed he had a real ear for music; for his next film, 1999’s Go, he traded neo swing nostalgia for rave culture, but the beats-heavy score still took center stage. Its tale of a drug deal gone wrong dismissed by some as a Pulp Fiction rip-off when originally released, Go has become a bona-fide cult classic over the years, and its kinetic soundtrack—composed of the most au courant artists and tracks (including the first new single in two years from No Doubt)—has always enjoyed a lofty reputation among film score cognoscenti. For its vinyl debut, we’ve fashioned a gatefold jacket festooned with stills from the film to hold the two LPs, which we’ve pressed in “Gopaque” yellow vinyl limited to 700 copies!

First-Ever Vinyl Release

2-LP Set

Gatefold Jacket Festooned with Production Stills

“Gopaque” Yellow Vinyl

Limited to 700 Copies

Cast: Breckin Meyer | Courtland Mead | Desmond Askew | James Duval | Jay Mohr | Katharine Towne | Katie Holmes | Melissa McCarthy | Nathan Bexton | Robert Peters | Sarah Polley | Suzanne Krull | Taye Diggs | Timothy Olyphant | William Fichtner

Directors: Doug Liman

Project Name: Go

Contributors: Air French Band | BT | Danny Saber | DJ Rap | Eagle-Eye Cherry | Esthero | Fatboy Slim | Goldo | Jimmy Luxury | Leftfield | LEN | Lionrock | Natalie Imbruglia | No Doubt | Philipp Steir | Steppenwolf | The Tommy Rome Orchestra

