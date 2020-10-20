Star Trek: The Original TV Series Cast Portraits 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C10]

$39.99
$32.97
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1966
Rating: TV-PG
Details
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Cast Portraits 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print. Features Sulu (George Takei), Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Capt. Kirk (William Shatner), Mr. Spock (Leonard Nimoy), Scott (James Doohan), and Chekov (Walter Koenig).
This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.
This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 12x18 in
Cast: DeForest Kelley | Eddie Paskey | George Takei | James Doohan | John Winston | Leonard Nimoy | Majel Barrett | Nichelle Nichols | Walter Koenig | William Shatner
Project Name: Star Trek: The Original Series
