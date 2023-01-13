Share Page Support Us
Set of 4 EMOJI PEZ Dispensers + 2 Pokemon Toys + 1 Zelda Mints Tin + 1 Dragonball Z Star Candy + 1 TMNT Shell Sours Tin [U86]

$48.29
$43.90
1 in stock
Candy
SKU: 230113-105512
Weight: 1.4 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 4 EMOJI PEZ Dispensers + 2 Pokemon Toys + 1 Zelda Mints Tin + 1 Dragonball Z Star Candy + 1 TMNT Shell Sours Tin.

Includes:

  • 4 EMOJI PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy
  • 1 Hitmonlee Key Chain Toy
  • 1 Sandshrew Key Chain Toy
  • 1 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Mints Tin SEALED with Candy
  • 1 Dragonball Z Star Candy
  • 1 TMNT Watermelon Shell Sours Candy Tin

Item are all being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.

Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

