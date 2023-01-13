Set of 4 EMOJI PEZ Dispensers + 2 Pokemon Toys + 1 Zelda Mints Tin + 1 Dragonball Z Star Candy + 1 TMNT Shell Sours Tin [U86]

- Product Types: Memorabilia | Food Items | Candy | Film | Other
Set of 4 EMOJI PEZ Dispensers + 2 Pokemon Toys + 1 Zelda Mints Tin + 1 Dragonball Z Star Candy + 1 TMNT Shell Sours Tin.
Includes:
- 4 EMOJI PEZ Dispensers SEALED with Candy
- 1 Hitmonlee Key Chain Toy
- 1 Sandshrew Key Chain Toy
- 1 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Mints Tin SEALED with Candy
- 1 Dragonball Z Star Candy
- 1 TMNT Watermelon Shell Sours Candy Tin
Item are all being sold as a collectible only. Candy is no longer edible.
Packaging has minor wear, along with some edge bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
