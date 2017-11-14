Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Phoenix, Professor X, Magneto and New Wolverine [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]

Action Figure SKU: 171115-68384-1

UPC: 687203876375

Weight: 1.01 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Diamond Select

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Diamond Select and the inmates of the Art Asylum have joined forces to bring you MiniMates madness, Marvel-style! That’s right, True Believers, Marvel MiniMates are bringing some of your favorite Marvel Comics characters to the cool and collectible world of building block-style figures! Each figure measures approximately 2″ tall and features 14 points of articulation – the most articulation of any building block-style figures.

The item is new and still packaged in its original box. The box has slight signs of wear, with a few bends, creases and corner dings. Review photos for details. The photo of the figures outside of the box is a stock image for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Special Features

Perfect for play or display and fully posable

14 points of articulation

Specifications

Size: 2 inches tall



Subject: Magneto | Phoenix | Professor X | Wolverine

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Diamond Select | Fantasy | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures