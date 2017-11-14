Twitter
Marvel Universe MiniMates Toys 4-Pack – Phoenix, Professor X, Magneto and New Wolverine [Diamond Select/Art Asylum]

$39.99

$28.90


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 171115-68384-1
UPC: 687203876375
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Diamond Select
Details

Diamond Select and the inmates of the Art Asylum have joined forces to bring you MiniMates madness, Marvel-style! That’s right, True Believers, Marvel MiniMates are bringing some of your favorite Marvel Comics characters to the cool and collectible world of building block-style figures! Each figure measures approximately 2″ tall and features 14 points of articulation – the most articulation of any building block-style figures.

The item is new and still packaged in its original box. The box has slight signs of wear, with a few bends, creases and corner dings. Review photos for details. The photo of the figures outside of the box is a stock image for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item you will receive.

Special Features

  • Perfect for play or display and fully posable
  • 14 points of articulation

Specifications

  • Size: 2 inches tall


Subject: Magneto | Phoenix | Professor X | Wolverine

